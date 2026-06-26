A NEW pop-up Reading Room will open in Coleford next week, offering residents of all ages a free place to relax with a book throughout July.
The temporary community space is being created by Forest of Dean District Council in partnership with Coleford Town Council as part of the Department for Education's National Year of Reading.
Opening on Tuesday, July 1, the cosy living room-style space will feature books for children and adults, inviting visitors to sit down, unwind and enjoy reading in a welcoming environment.
The Reading Room has been created on a budget of less than £200 by repurposing a shelter that had been in storage. Once the project ends, the structure will be used elsewhere as a cycle shelter.
The furniture has also been sourced sustainably, with pre-loved sofas and furnishings used to create the space, while books have been donated by local shops and members of the community.
Council organisers say the collection of books will be refreshed throughout the month, encouraging visitors to return and discover something new each time they visit.
The Reading Room will also welcome organised visits from local schools and nurseries, giving children the opportunity to explore new books in a relaxed setting while enjoying squash and biscuits.
Schools and early years settings interested in arranging a visit are invited to contact the council to book a session.
The initiative is expected to provide an additional free activity for families during the summer holidays while promoting the benefits of reading across the community.
Construction of the Reading Room is currently under way, with organisers looking forward to welcoming residents when the doors officially open on July 1 and encouraging people of all ages to make use of the unique community space.
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