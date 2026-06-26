A CHARITY football match has been organised to help raise money for a Down’s syndrome support group.
On Sunday, July 19, Broadwell AFC Thirds will take on Forest Built FC in aid of 21 Plus - a regional charity based in South East Wales that supports children and young people with Down's syndrome and their families.
It’s a cause that is close the hearts of organisers, and they hope to get as much support from the community as possible.
Kick off is at 1pm at Broadwell Football Club, with food available from Coleford’s Busters Burgers. There will also be live music from Lar Hughes following the match.
A spokesperson for Forest Built Ltd said: “We are hoping to raise as much money and awareness as possible for the fantastic work 21 Plus does supporting local children, adults and families.
“As a local company, we wanted to use this event to bring people together, raise funds, and give something back.
“The day is all about football, community and raising as much as possible for a fantastic local charity.
“Every donation, big or small, will make a real difference. Thank you for your support.”
21 Plus supports, nurtures and empowers young people and their families living with Down’s syndrome. Its core purposes are to enable people with Down’s syndrome reach their full potential, and to promote education of the specific needs of those with Down’s syndrome to the public, parents and carers.
It provides a support network for families in Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen, Newport, parts of Powys and other surrounding areas.
You can donate to the cause by using the QR code in the poster, or head to localgiving.org/fundraising/21plusfootballmatch
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.