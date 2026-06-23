THE ARMED Forces Day flag has been raised outside Forest of Dean District Council offices in Coleford ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 27.
Armed Forces Champion Cllr Alan Preest was joined by Leader of the Council Cllr Adrian Birch, Chair of the Council Cllr Di Martin and Cllr Simon Phelps for the ceremony, which marked the start of Armed Forces Week.
The council said the event recognised the dedication and sacrifice of serving personnel, veterans, reservists, cadets and their families.
The flag raising also highlighted the work of the Forest of Dean Armed Forces Support Network, which was established following the council's commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant.
According to the 2021 Census, 3,915 residents in the Forest of Dean identified themselves as veterans, representing five per cent of people aged 16 and over.
The network sees officers from the council's communities team work alongside partners and members of the Armed Forces community to improve communication and ensure residents are aware of support and services available to them.
Throughout the year, the network helps organise events including Armed Forces Day, Armed Forces Week and Remembrance Sunday, while also holding HIVE community events aimed at introducing serving personnel, veterans and their families to support organisations and charities.
The team also promotes initiatives including the HM Armed Forces Veteran Card and the Veteran Aware programme through GP surgeries, helping former personnel access support more easily.
Forest of Dean District Council and partners across Gloucestershire have re-signed the Armed Forces Covenant, reinforcing their commitment to ensuring those who have served the country and their families receive appropriate support and recognition within their communities.
The council is also encouraging members of the Armed Forces family to share feedback to help shape future support services across the district.
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