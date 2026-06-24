A meeting which was due to debate plans for 13,600 homes and a motion on the controversial Forest of Dean Unesco biosphere proposal has been postponed due to the “extremely high temperatures” forecast this week.
Forest of Dean District Council was due to hold the meeting today (Wednesday) but council chiefs have decided to postpone the meeting in “the interests of public safety”.
Coleford is expected to see temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius tomorrow and 37C on Thursday.
The matters due to be debated as well as questions and motions will be discussed at another meeting on June 30 in Coleford.
“Having received advice from the Met Office regarding the extremely high temperatures forecast this week, and in the interests of public safety, this week’s full council meeting has been deferred until next Tuesday, June 30,” the council said in a post online.
“Matters to be heard at full council, including questions and motions will automatically roll over to the new meeting to be held on June 30, 2026.”
Gloucestershire County Council’s meeting tomorrow at Shire Hall is understood to be going ahead as expected.
Gloucester is expected to see highs of 35C tomorrow and lows of 20C.
A spokesperson for the Reform UK group at Shire Hall said fans are being installed to “try and make the atmosphere a little bit more bearable”.
A Gloucestershire County Council spokesperson said all meetings are currently going ahead, “but we are keeping the situation under review”.
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