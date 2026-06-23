Ross-on-Wye’s John Kyrle High School will close to all students on Wednesday June 24 and Thursday June 25 in response to the red heat warning affecting the region.
The decision has been taken following careful consultation with local schools and colleagues across the Heart of Mercia Multi Academy Trust. Leaders say the move is based on a thorough assessment of risk, with student and staff safety at the forefront.
Deputy headteacher Luke Moseley explained that the extreme temperatures present a number of challenges, particularly for those travelling to school.
“Throughout this process, our focus has been very clear, to minimise risk and protect the health and safety of every individual student,” he said.
“We have considered all options, from remaining open to full closure, and have worked closely with other schools in the area.
“One significant factor is the safety of students and staff travelling to and from school, particularly in line with advice to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of extreme heat.”
During the closure, the school will continue to support students remotely. All pupils will attend a short online assembly at 8.45am on both days, with work set via the ClassCharts platform.
The school is also using the opportunity to reinforce key safety messages with students and families. This includes guidance on staying hydrated, avoiding the hottest parts of the day, and recognising the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
Parents and carers are being encouraged to make use of NHS advice on heat-related illness, as well as guidance from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), particularly around the risks of open water swimming. Rivers and lakes can appear appealing in hot weather but can present serious and unpredictable dangers.
Mr Moseley added: “We know that decisions like this can cause disruption for families, and we do not take them lightly. However, in these circumstances, we believe this is the right decision to keep our community safe.”
The school plans to reopen as normal on Friday, June 26 subject to conditions improving.
Updates will continue to be shared with parents via email, social media and text messaging.
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