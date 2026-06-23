Drivers across Gloucestershire are facing a major logistical challenge as the County Council announces a sweeping schedule of temporary road closures spanning multiple parishes.
Executed under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the widespread closures are set to impact routes in West Dean, Cinderford, Hartpury, Oxenhall, and Lydbrook, among others.
The extensive list of affected locations includes a hefty 2.53km stretch of the 3/69 Corsend Road in Hartpury, alongside major chunks of Victoria Street in Cinderford and over 3.7km of the 3/356 Ross Road in English Bicknor.
In West Dean, popular routes like Bailey Hill, Parkend Road, and St Swithins Road will also see significant, rolling closures. The council has enacted these measures to facilitate various essential highway works and infrastructure maintenance.
While individual closure dates and signed diversions will vary by site, the overarching legal orders are dated from June 24 and can remain valid for up to eighteen months.
Throughout all the affected zones, pedestrian access to neighbouring premises and emergency services access will be maintained.
Full schedules are available via Gloucestershire Highways.
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