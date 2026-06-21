THE Forest of Dean District Council reminded residents to check in on vulnerable people, as temperatures are expected to soar.
The news comes after the Met Office reported temperatures could reach the mid 30s from Monday, June 22.
A Forest of Dean District Council spokesperson said: “Hot weather is forecast for our region. Anyone can become unwell when the weather is hot, remember to stay safe in the heat by keeping cool and well hydrated.
“Check in with friends, family or neighbours, especially those who live alone, who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated during the hot weather.”
The council also reminded residents to be careful around water, as hot weather can often attract people to go swimming.
Following from last week’s Drowning Prevention Week campaign, a Forest of Dean District Council spokesperson said: “It's tempting to cool off with a swim in warm weather, but it's vital to always follow the water safety code.
“Whenever you are around water, take time to assess your surroundings. Look for the dangers and always research local signs and advice. Always go with friends or family, and swim at a lifeguarded venue.
“In an emergency, call 999. If you are at the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. Don’t enter the water to rescue. If you fall in or become tired - stay calm, float on your back and call for help. Throw something that floats to somebody that has fallen in.”
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service mirrored these points. Via its social media, it posted:”The sun’s out and the water looks inviting, but beneath the surface, it can be deadly.
“Cold water shock, hidden hazards and strong currents can take lives in seconds. Please don’t take the risk. Remember: Phone, float, throw.”
You can find out more information about water safety by visiting The Royal Life Saving Society website, and you can find out more details about the best ways to beat the heat this week by visiting the government’s website.
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