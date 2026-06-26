FOREST residents have been praised after showing support to refuse and recycling crews working through this week's soaring temperatures.
Forest of Dean District Council and waste contractor Ubico thanked householders who have offered cold drinks and water to collection teams carrying out their rounds during the recent spell of hot weather.
The gesture comes as Gloucestershire remains under a heat health alert, with crews continuing to work outdoors in challenging conditions while collecting waste and recycling across the district.
In a social media post, the district council thanked residents on behalf of its recycling crews for their kindness and reminded households that collection times have temporarily changed because of the heat.
To help protect staff from the hottest part of the day, refuse and recycling collections are now starting earlier than usual, with crews beginning their rounds from 6.30AM.
Residents are being asked to ensure bins are placed out in time to avoid missing collections during the temporary schedule.
Ubico, which delivers waste and recycling services on behalf of several councils including the Forest of Dean, said its crews had been overwhelmed by the support shown by local communities.
The company said feedback from collection teams highlighted how many residents had offered refreshments while crews worked in the high temperatures.
A spokesperson said: "We've been hearing some fantastic feedback from our crews, who've been out working in the hot weather.
"Many residents have kindly been offering cold drinks and water while teams are out on their rounds. We'd like to say a big thank you to everyone who's shown support - it's hugely appreciated."
The message was shared across the local authorities served by Ubico.
The earlier 6.30AM collection start times are expected to remain in place while the hot weather continues across the district.
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