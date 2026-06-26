FOREST of Dean MP Matt Bishop has urged ministers to ensure the district benefits from future investment in cross-border transport links after raising the issue in Parliament.
Speaking during Treasury Questions in the House of Commons on Tuesday, June 23, Mr Bishop highlighted the importance of transport connections between England and Wales, telling ministers that many people in the Forest rely on routes across the border to access work, education and healthcare.
He argued that reliable transport links are essential not only for everyday journeys but also for supporting the area's long-term economic growth.
The Labour MP asked the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Lucy Rigby KC MP, what discussions had taken place with Cabinet colleagues on funding to improve transport connectivity for border communities.
Mr Bishop said: "The Forest of Dean sits on the English-Welsh border, and many of my constituents rely on cross-border transport links to access work, education and healthcare. Does the Minister agree that improving connectivity in border communities can play a significant role in driving economic growth? What consideration is the Treasury giving to supporting investment in key cross-border transport infrastructure?"
Responding, Ms Rigby said effective transport links were "vital to the prosperity and wellbeing of people across the country, including in our border communities", adding that the Government had been working closely with the Welsh Government to deliver a plan for Welsh rail and improve connections across the border.
She also praised Mr Bishop's campaigning on the issue, saying: "Border communities rely on strong transport links, and my hon. Friend is a strong advocate for the interests of his constituency and those in the surrounding area."
The minister said the Government was delivering investment that would benefit communities on both sides of the English-Welsh border, pointing to investment in Padeswood on the Wrexham to Liverpool railway line as part of the £445 million allocated for rail enhancements in Wales through the 2025 Spending Review.
While no specific schemes for the Forest of Dean were announced, Mr Bishop said he intended to continue pressing ministers to ensure the area receives tangible benefits from future transport investment and that residents see practical improvements to the connections they rely on every day.
Writing on social media following the exchange, he said: "Yesterday I spoke in the Chamber and raised an important issue around cross-border connectivity with the Rt Hon Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Lucy Rigby KC MP.
"As she acknowledged, this is a long-standing issue, and one that I will continue to press hard on because I regularly hear from constituents about the real and ongoing impact it is having on daily lives.
"I will keep pressing this issue so that the £445 million investment delivers real benefits for people in the Forest of Dean."
The issue of improving transport links has long been raised by residents and businesses in the district, with many relying on road and rail connections into both Gloucestershire and neighbouring Wales for employment, education, healthcare and other essential services.
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