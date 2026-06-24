CHILDREN across the Forest of Dean are being offered the chance to improve their swimming skills this summer through intensive crash course lessons at Freedom Leisure in Cinderford.
The centre has announced that places are currently available across a range of stages, with sessions aimed at helping youngsters build confidence and develop technique during the school holidays.
Availability remains for preschool classes as well as Stages One to Seven, meaning beginners and more experienced swimmers can take part.
The courses are designed to provide concentrated lessons over a short period, allowing children to make progress quickly while spending more time in the water during the summer break.
Freedom Leisure says the programme is suitable for children taking their first steps into swimming as well as those looking to improve existing skills and move through the Swim England stages.
Parents wishing to book a place are being encouraged to act quickly, with spaces described as limited.
Bookings can be made by visiting the reception desk at Freedom Leisure Cinderford.
Swimming lessons are widely regarded as an important life skill and crash courses have become increasingly popular during school holidays, offering children the chance to continue learning outside of term time.
The sessions form part of Freedom Leisure’s wider Learn to Swim programme, which operates throughout the year and aims to support youngsters at every stage of their development in the water.
A spokesperson for Freedom Leisure Cinderford said the courses provide an opportunity for children to boost their confidence and improve their abilities in a supportive environment.
Families interested in securing a place are advised to contact the centre or visit reception for further information before spaces are filled ahead of the summer holidays.
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