POLICE officers have continued neighbourhood patrols across the north of the Forest of Dean despite soaring temperatures, maintaining a visible presence while engaging with residents and community groups.
The Forest of Dean Neighbourhood Policing Team said officers had been out across the district throughout the recent spell of hot weather, balancing reassurance patrols with ongoing partnership work aimed at tackling longer-term issues.
In Cinderford, officers carried out foot patrols around the popular Continental Street Market, speaking with traders, residents and visitors while maintaining a reassuring presence in the town centre during one of the busiest periods of the week.
The team also spent time in Newent, where officers joined community engagement sessions with young people attending the town's Chill Out activities.
Patrols were also carried out around Newent Lake, giving officers the opportunity to meet local people and speak with younger residents in an informal setting.
Police said engaging with young people remains an important part of neighbourhood policing, helping officers understand local concerns while building positive relationships with the community.
Alongside patrols, officers have continued to work behind the scenes through a series of multi-agency meetings and consultation work linked to ongoing property closure orders.
The force said working alongside partner organisations allows action to be taken against properties causing issues for local communities while helping improve the quality of life for nearby residents.
With high temperatures expected to continue, officers are also reminding people to take sensible precautions during the hot weather.
Residents are being encouraged to stay hydrated, check on vulnerable friends, neighbours and relatives, and enjoy the sunshine responsibly.
The neighbourhood policing team said maintaining a visible presence in communities remains a key priority, regardless of the weather, with officers continuing to patrol local towns, speak with residents and work alongside partner agencies to address issues affecting communities across the Forest.
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