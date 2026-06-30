A DEVELOPMENT blueprint for 13,200 homes, which includes building two new towns over the next two decades, looks likely to be withdrawn as council chiefs consider a change of plan.
Forest of Dean District Council has been in the process of developing its new local plan since 2018, which will set out where construction should take place in the district.
Its latest draft proposals were changed after the authority’s government-imposed housing target almost doubled from 6,600 last year.
The proposals included the creation of new settlements, one next to the A40 in Churcham and another at Glynchbrook, off the A417 near the Ledbury junction of the M50 in Redmarley.
Council chiefs are now considering withdrawing the 2025-2045 local plan and instead proceeding under the “gateway” planning process set up by the government. Under this arrangement, adoption of a new plan is not expected until 2029.
Council leader Adrian Birch (G, Tidenham) told last week’s cabinet meeting that the change of approach comes after feedback and that it would now be difficult for the authority to meet the Government’s December 31, 2026 deadline for local plans under the “legacy” system.
He said it was recommended the council halt the current plan-making process and approve the making of a new local plan under the government’s new process.
“Making this change now will ensure compliance with national policy and restore strong plan-led development as soon as possible,” he said.
Cllr Birch explained that following the consultation this year “it is clear there was not sufficient support across the council” for the legacy plan to go forward for submission “without further consideration of further allocations for development”.
He said any substantial changes to the plans should be subject to further consultation but there would not be sufficient time for the plan to be submitted by the government’s deadline.
Councillor Johnathan Lane (G, Tidenham) said there was a lack of political consensus around the previous iteration of the plan.
“It has been a really difficult process,” he said. “Politically, we are where we are, and the gateway at least gives us an opportunity to come together and re-look at things and try to plan a way forward.”
United Against Glynchbrook, the campaign group which opposes a new town near Redmarley, said they welcomed the meeting to discuss withdrawing the local plan.
“We are grateful to councillors of all parties for engaging with our concerns about the local plan in its current form – specifically, over Glynchbrook,” a spokesperson said.
“We have always supported the delivery of new homes, but the council’s own sustainability report demonstrates that Glynchbrook is the wrong site. A new settlement without a train station or that harms the Malvern Hills and local heritage assets, cannot be sustainable. The Forest of Dean needs homes that deliver for the people, not a new town cut off from surrounding settlements.
“Should the council withdraw the local plan, it will be welcomed by local residents. However, we know that there will need to be a new local plan in its place.
“We hope any new plan learns the lessons from this process and is built on robust evidence, genuine sustainability and meaningful public engagement, to deliver the homes our communities need in the places best able to accommodate them.”
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