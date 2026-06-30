BEECHENHURST will welcome a special magical guest to its site, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Room on the Broom on Thursday, August 13.
Forestry England is partnering with Magic Light to bring the Witch from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's much-loved story to Beechenhurst, Forestry England’s most popular site in the Forest of Dean, for a special appearance day.
This free event promises a spellbinding day out for children and their grown-ups, combining play, magical encounters and the great outdoors. Alongside the chance to meet the Witch in person, visitors can enjoy a range of fun, family-friendly activities inspired by the story, including storytelling, lawn games and arts and crafts.
Kirstie Smith, Forestry England’s National Marketing Manager said: "We're delighted to be celebrating 25 years of Room on the Broom here at Beechenhurst. It's a wonderful opportunity for families to step into the story, enjoy time together outdoors and experience a little bit of magic in the forest. We can't wait to welcome visitors and see the excitement on children's faces when they meet the Witch."
You don't need to book, just turn up on the day and join in the fun. Meet-and-greet sessions with the Witch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, so visitors are encouraged to arrive early.
These special appearances complement Forestry England's year-round Room on the Broom activity trail, which you can find at Beechenhurst until January 2027.
To make the adventure even more special, families can pick up a Room on the Broom trail pack for just £4. Each pack includes a themed lanyard, magic spell cards, stickers, a pencil, and a pop-out craft to create your very own witchy wand.
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