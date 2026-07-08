A FOREST of Dean primary school has celebrated a recent report which recognised its strong sense of community.
Ruardean Church of England Primary School received a highly successful Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report.
It recognised the school’s distinctive Christian character, strong sense of community and commitment to helping every child flourish.
Iain Lavery, Chair of Governors, said: “The love of life, love of learning, and love of one another is not just a vision for Ruardean Primary School; it is the ethos through which our school lives and breathes every day. We are delighted that the SIAMS inspection recognised what we see in our school community every day: a place where children are known, valued and supported to be the very best version of themselves.
“This report reflects the dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils and the unwavering support of our families and wider community. As we move forward under new leadership, we are excited about the future and the opportunities ahead, while remaining firmly rooted in the values that make Ruardean such a special place to learn and grow.”
Inspectors described Ruardean as a place where “the Christian vision is powerfully lived out in this loving and harmonious school community.” The report also praised pupils, noting that they “demonstrate a mature understanding of equity as they treat each other with respect and kindness.”
As the school looks ahead, Ruardean is also welcoming new families and community members. It currently has pupil vacancies across several year groups and is seeking new governors to join its governing body.
The school said it is proud of this achievement and sees the report as both a celebration of its current strengths and an endorsement of its ambitions for the future.
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