A 32-year-old Pillowell man who assaulted a woman in Lydney last year has been ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work for the community as part of his punishment.
Luke Dunn of Main Road, Pillowell, pleaded not guilty to assaulting the woman by beating her in Lydney on May 17th last year but he was convicted by Cheltenham Magistrates after a trial.
He was sentenced to a one year community order which includes a requirement for him to do unpaid work as well as attend up to 30 rehabilitation activity days. The magistrates also imposed a one year restraining order which bans him from making contact with the woman for the next 12 months.
Dunn was ordered to pay £400 costs and a £114 surcharge.
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