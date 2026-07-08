A NEW training salon dedicated to continuing the legacy of Hollie Gazzard officially opened in Gloucester on Friday, July 3, marking a new chapter in the work of the Hollie Gazzard Trust.
The new Hollie's at Bridge Training Ltd training salon aims to equip the next generation of hair and beauty professionals with not only industry-leading practical skills for successful careers but also the knowledge to recognise the warning signs of abusive behaviour, promote healthy relationships and help support those who may be experiencing abuse.
Among those attending the official opening was Forest of Dean MP Matt Bishop, who described the occasion as a significant milestone for the trust and its ongoing work to ensure Hollie's legacy continues to make a lasting and meaningful difference.
The salon has been created through a partnership between Bridge Training Ltd and the Hollie Gazzard Trust. From September, students will begin training under Hollie's name, ensuring her legacy continues.
The initiative builds on the trust's long-standing work to raise awareness of domestic abuse and coercive control following the death of Hollie Gazzard in 2014.
Alongside vocational qualifications, students will receive specialist education on recognising abusive behaviour, understanding healthy relationships and responding confidently if someone needs support, whether in the workplace or in everyday life.
Mr Bishop said he was honoured to attend the opening alongside Hollie's father, Nick Gazzard OBE, Jane Harvey, chief executive of the Hollie Gazzard Trust, members of Hollie's family, the Mayor of Gloucester, Councillor Adrian Graham, and students Alesha and Lexi.
He said: "It was great to see Nick Gazzard OBE, Jane Harvey, CEO of the Hollie Gazzard Trust, and her family, alongside the Mayor of Gloucester City Council, Adrian Graham, and to meet students Alesha and Lexi.
"This incredible partnership between the Hollie Gazzard Trust and Bridge Training Ltd will provide young people with first-class hair and beauty training while also equipping them with the knowledge to recognise the signs of abusive behaviour, promote healthy relationships and respond with confidence to those who may need support."
Looking ahead to the first intake of students in September, Mr Bishop said the new facility would ensure Hollie's name continued to make a lasting difference for many years to come while inspiring future generations entering the profession.
He added: "The next generation of hair and beauty professionals will begin training under Hollie's name, ensuring her name continues to inspire, protect and empower young people for years to come.
"This is an incredible achievement, and I was proud to be there to celebrate this meaningful milestone in the Trust's work.
"I want to wish Alesha and Lexi every success as they continue this invaluable training, gaining not only practical skills but also the knowledge that will equip them for life."
Mr Bishop also thanked Nick Gazzard OBE and Jane Harvey for their continued commitment to protecting women and girls both locally and nationally, describing the opening as "a proud moment for everyone involved and a lasting legacy in Hollie's name", while praising everyone who had helped bring the partnership and training salon to fruition.
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