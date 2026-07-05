NHS Gloucestershire provided residents with tips on how to beat the heat, as the Forest of Dean expects temperatures to soar.
The Met Office indicated temperatures in the Forest of Dean could reach 30 °C.
The upcoming heat prompted NHS Gloucestershire to issue some tips to residents, and explained it is important to take precautions during the heat.
Posting to social media, an NHS Gloucestershire spokesperson said: “Temperatures could affect everyone’s health, including children. Babies and young children can find it harder to stay cool, so it’s important to take extra care.
“Keep them out of the heat where possible, especially between 11am and 3pm, use sunscreen, hats and light, loose clothing. Offer regular cold drinks to help prevent dehydration, keep rooms cool by closing curtains during the day and opening windows at night.
“Never leave children in a parked car. Hot weather can lead to dehydration, overheating, heat exhaustion and heatstroke, so keep an eye on how your child is feeling.”
You can keep up to date on the latest weather via our website.
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