Richard Barton, Lead Catering Engineer of Cairn Catering Engineers said: “The Forest of Dean's record is genuinely impressive - almost no premises are rated poorly, which puts it among the best areas in the country. When a business anywhere does score badly, in our experience it's rarely the food itself - it's more often the equipment or the record-keeping, things like refrigeration drifting out of temperature or cleaning logs slipping. That the Forest has so few low-rated premises suggests its food businesses are staying on top of exactly those things.”