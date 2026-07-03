PUBLIC screenings of The People’s Emergency Briefing will be heading to the Forest of Dean.
The People’s Emergency Briefing is a nationwide film and discussion initiative hosted by Chris Packham CBE, designed to raise public and political awareness of the climate and nature crisis.
Three free public screenings will take place in the Forest; Tuesday, July 14 in Redbrook, Thursday, July 16 in Newnham and Sunday, July 19 in Longhope. They will be followed by facilitated community discussions.
Chris Packham CBE said: “I’d encourage people everywhere to attend a screening of The People’s Emergency Briefing. It creates exactly the kind of honest local conversation we now urgently need, both about what these changes mean where we live, and about what we can do together to address them.”
The screenings were arranged by different community groups and individuals - Newland Parish Council Climate Action Working Group in Redbrook, Forest of Dean Climate Action Partnership (FODCAP) in Newnham and Estelle Watts in Longhope.
In November 2025, more than 1,200 MPs, peers and leaders from business, culture, faith, sport and the media gathered at Westminster Central Hall for the National Emergency Briefing - a landmark event bringing together leading experts to assess the UK’s exposure to climate and nature risks.
This national event has now been adapted into a 50-minute public film, The People’s Emergency Briefing, which launched nationwide on April 7 and is now being screened in communities across the country.
The film brings together leading scientists to present a clear picture of the challenges ahead, while creating space for local communities to consider what these issues may mean in their local area, and how they can support their MP to call for stronger action.
Following the film, attendees will be invited to take part in a structured discussion, designed to support open, constructive conversation about the issues raised and what they may mean locally.
Organisers emphasise that the event is intended as a civic space, bringing together residents, community leaders and decision-makers. Local MPs, councillors and other influential people have been invited to attend and take part in this important community event.
Piers Cardiff of FODCAP, one of the local organisers, said: “This is a pressing issue that is affecting us now. Our screening in Newnham was originally planned for June 25 but had to be postponed due to the heatwave.
“These screenings are about creating space for people in the Forest of Dean to come together, look at the evidence, and begin a more open and informed conversation about what it means for our communities - and how we can support the bolder action now called for by the science, which will also do so much to improve lives, as the film explains.”
Tickets for the screenings are free, but advance registration is encouraged. More screenings are being planned for August and September across the Forest of Dean.
For further information and to book, you can contact the organisers. For Redbrook, contact Richard Henson on [email protected], for Newnham, contact Piers Cardiff on [email protected] and for Longhope, contact Estelle Watts on [email protected]
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