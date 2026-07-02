GO Ape at Mallards Pike is launching adults-only sessions for the first time this summer.
Go Ape's first-ever adults-only sessions are Thursdays and Fridays for a limited time until August 31. In July it’s 4pm to 8pm, and in August it’s 5pm to 8pm.
A Go Ape Spokesperson said: “Swap queuing at the bar for flying by on a zipline. It’s the only way to really hang out with your mates after work. It’s time to take the day offline, reeeeally offline, and switch that out-of-office on!”
Go Ape, which now has 36 locations, was founded in 2002 by Rebecca and Tristram Mayhew, and in 2021, it became employee owned.
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