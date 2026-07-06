A SERIES of temporary road closures and traffic restrictions will take place across the Forest of Dean in July, as Gloucestershire County Council carries out essential maintenance, infrastructure repairs and utility works.
The council has issued multiple Orders under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, affecting routes in Awre, Alvington, West Dean, Cinderford, Aylburton and St Briavels.
The longest overnight closure will affect the C25 Road between Branches Road and Moorhen Lane in Awre Parish. The 1.05‑kilometre stretch will shut from 11.30pm on July 8 until 6am on July 9 to allow maintenance at the level crossing. For safety reasons, neither pedestrian nor emergency access will be permitted during the works.
In Alvington Parish, the council has imposed both a closure and a strict no‑waiting restriction on the C7 Road from Beanhill Cottage to Spout Hill. The 230‑metre section outside Mill House will be inaccessible from July 13 to July 17 while ditching works take place. No stopping, loading or unloading will be allowed, though pedestrian and emergency access to nearby properties will be maintained.
West Dean Parish will see two separate closures. Upper Road (400055) will be closed daily between 9am and 5pm from July 13 to July 31 for retaining‑wall repairs, with pedestrian and emergency access preserved. Meanwhile, Maze Walk (403079) will close from July 13 to August 7 for installation of a new wastewater connection.
If works overrun, the order may remain in force for up to 18 months. Pedestrian access will not be maintained due to safety concerns.
Cinderford will experience two short‑duration closures. Sneyd Wood Road (408409) will shut for manhole works on July 27 between 8am and 5pm, while Belle Vue Road (A4151) will close overnight from 7pm on July 29 to 6am on July 30.
Aylburton Parish will see a daytime closure on Chapel Hill (400028) on July 29 for Severn Trent Water works, with the possibility of an extended Order if required. St Briavels will face a two‑day shutdown of Margery Lane (500030) on July 30 to July 31 for further Severn Trent activity.
All closures will have signed alternative routes. For updates, residents can contact Gloucestershire Highways on 08000 514 514 or visit the council’s website.
Full details of all closures and diversions are available in the public notice section of The Forest of Dean and Wye Valley Review, or by visiting the public notice portal at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/
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