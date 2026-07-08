NEWLAND Parish Council, has announced a landmark community gathering and grassroots charter signing event, "One River. Many Voices”, in support of the River Wye.
In association with Redbrook Together Charities, the event will take place on Saturday, July 11 from 2pm at Redbrook Millennium Green.
The news comes following the historic launch of the Charter for the River Wye on May 24 at Hay-on-Wye, Newland Parish Council formally pledged its support on May 30.
David Wheeler, Chair of Newland Parish Council, said: "The pledging of support for the Charter reflects a growing understanding that the river is not simply a resource to be exploited, but a living system upon which this community co-exists.
"While the Charter alone will not solve the river's many challenges, it provides a powerful framework and statement of intent for stewardship, responsibility, and hope."
The free event invites local communities, river guardians, and organisations to unite in support of the ecological recovery of the Wye.
As a founding member of the Consortium of Wye Valley Councils, the parish council is hosting the event to build community understanding, explore biodiversity solutions, and encourage collaborative action against climate and nature challenges.
Attendees are welcome to bring a picnic, but refreshments will be available. There will be a community ceremony on the Life on the Wye Stage featuring the Kingfisher's Chorus and the Goddess of the Wye, including pledges and ceremonial offerings to the River Wye under the theme of community unity.
Attendees can explore heritage and biodiversity stalls, discover nature recovery information, and learn about local citizen science efforts, before live music sessions kick off from 5pm. Local artists including The Godseys, Mansel Davies, Sian Marie, and Tom Price-Stephens will be performing.
Members of the public, environmental supporters, and local organisations can register to attend and find up-to-date information via the official booking link: trybooking.com/uk/GQGM
To RSVP or request further information, you can contact June Davies at [email protected] or Claire Owens at [email protected]
Residents can also remain updated via the council’s social media.
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