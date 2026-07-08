A WELL-ESTABLISHED Forest of Dean health food retailer has officially opened the doors to its new premises in Cinderford.
Wyedean Healthfoods welcomed its first customers to its new store at Unit 12, Hollyhill Park Industrial Estate, with a busy opening morning as shoppers took advantage of complimentary goodie bags and explored the new space.
The business, which has been operating since 2008, is run by sisters Laura and Fiona and supplies a wide range of natural and organic foods, supplements, cosmetics and toiletries.
Sharing news of the opening on social media, the team thanked customers for their support after a successful first morning, saying they had enjoyed welcoming so many people through the doors.
Wyedean Healthfoods has become a familiar name across the Forest of Dean over the past 18 years, serving customers from both Cinderford and Newent.
The sisters' passion for healthy living stems from their family background, with their parents previously running health food stores. Growing up surrounded by health foods inspired them to continue the tradition through their own independent business.
The company says it believes a healthy diet is a key part of overall wellbeing and aims to support customers by offering quality, affordable products alongside knowledgeable advice.
The business also highlights the importance of independent retailing, with Laura and Fiona taking pride in providing a personal service and helping customers find products suited to their individual needs.
Quoting natural health pioneer Alfred Vogel, the business says it shares the belief that "Nature gives us everything we need to protect and maintain our health".
The new premises offer customers a fresh location from which to browse the retailer's extensive range, with the opening marking the latest chapter for one of the Forest's long-standing independent businesses as it continues serving communities across the district.
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