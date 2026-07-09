PEOPLE who take “excess” amounts of DIY waste to Gloucestershire County Council’s recycling centres could face charges in future.
The county council is emphasising that this is only a proposal at present and no final decision has been made.
Under the plans, small amounts of DIY waste – such as rubble, soil and fixtures from home projects – would still be accepted free of charge.
The council says harges would only apply beyond these amounts when residents bring larger excess quantities, in line with government guidance.
The free allowance is up to two 50-litre rubble type bags per visit or a single article of waste no larger than 2000mm by 750mm by 750mm.
There would be a maximum of four visits within a four-week period.
Charges would be made if DIY waste exceeds the limits during any one visit or if it is brought more than four times in a four-week period.
This new rules will apply to homeowner waste only as commercial waste is not accepted at HRCs.
Visits to household recycling centres (HRCs) such as those at Oak Quarry near Broadwell and Hempstead in Gloucester – which is often used by people living in the north of the Forest – have to be pre-booked online.
As part of the booking process, people have to indicate what type of waste they are taking.
Cllr Ashley Bowkett (Lib Dem, Barnwood and Hucclecote) the council’s Cabinet member for Nature, Climate and Waste Reduction, said: “Most residents only produce small amounts of DIY waste, and under the proposals that will continue to be free to dispose of.
“This approach is about fairness – ensuring those using the service the most contribute to the cost, while protecting it for everyone.
“We recognise this would be a significant change for some residents, but similar approaches are already in place across many other parts of the country.”
A council spokesman added: “The new system is expected to generate income that would be reinvested into local services, helping to meet the council’s budget commitments without reducing provision.
“It would also support improvements at recycling centres, including a new, easy-to-use booking and payment system. “The booking system has almost completely removed the need to queue, and in most cases a same day or next day booking is available.
“The system has also improved the readiness of HRCs for managing waste from across the county.
“A simple and clear approach, informed by how similar schemes operate elsewhere and aligned with national guidance, has been central to the council’s planning.
“Importantly, there is no evidence that introducing charges for larger volumes of DIY waste leads to increased fly-tipping. “Research supports this, showing that the vast majority of fly-tipping is linked to illegal waste operators rather than householders.
“If approved, the council would continue to monitor the impact of the changes closely, including customer feedback, waste levels, recycling performance, and any wider effects, to make sure the system works well for residents.
“Further information would be shared ahead of any implementation to help residents understand how the system would work.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.