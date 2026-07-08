ACROSS the Forest local people have been helping recycling crews cope with the extreme heat with cold drinks and ice lollies.
Temperatures have been so high that sensors on some collection vehicles have failed but the crews have made sure the bins are collected.
The man with overall responsibility for recycling and waste at the Forest Council, Cllr Andy Moore, has thanked local people for their kindness towards the crews.
Many crew members have reported being offered cold drinks, bottles of water and recognition of their hard work by local people while out on their rounds.
The job is physically demanding at the best of times but even more so in the energy-sapping heat.
Cllr Moore (Green, Newnham) said: “Cllr Andy Moore, Portfolio Holder for Waste and Recycling, said: “Our crews have told us about the generosity of residents across the district, and we'd like those people to know their support is really appreciated.
“With the impacts of climate change, adapting to the way we do things will become increasingly important in the future.
“The exceptionally high temperatures have brought some real challenges, including equipment sensors failing in the heat.
“Thanks to incredible teamwork, determination and a shared commitment to not letting residents down, crews have overcome the challenges they’ve faced.
“We are extremely grateful to everyone at Ubico for their hard work and professionalism.”
A council spokesman said: “As the hot weather continues this week, waste and recycling crews are starting their rounds earlier than usual, from 6.30am, to help protect staff from the hottest part of the day.
“Residents are asked to ensure their bins and containers are out in time for the earlier start.”
Residents can find out more about their recycling collections, including updates if there are any delays, on the Forest Council website: www.fdean.gov.uk/bins
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