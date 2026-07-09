YOUNG people in England will be able to get free bus travel throughout August, the government has announced.
As schools shut for summer, free bus travel for all five to 15-year-olds in England will be available from Saturday, August 1 until August 31.
With child fares typically costing between £1 and £2, families will be able to save on the cost of travel on all participating buses in England, while they are already able to get free travel for under fives across the main bus operators.
Heidi Alexander, Secretary of State for Transport said: "Great British Summer Savings means more people can be excited about getting out and about this summer, whether it's seeing the Roman Baths, learning something new at the Science Museum, or falling asleep on the bus ride home after a day riding rollercoasters at Alton Towers.
"I know that the cost of living is a concern for households across the UK, which is why we're cutting the cost of the day-to-day, with free bus travel for children this summer and the £3 bus fare cap helping more families make the most of the small plans that make life enjoyable."
The government said this is part of its Great British Summer Savings scheme which aims to help people enjoy days out for less, and more broadly help with the cost of living crisis.
Andrew Stokes, VisitEngland Director said: “It’s fantastic to see free bus travel for children as the summer holidays get underway, supporting families to get out and explore the outstanding attractions and destinations across England in a stress free and environmentally friendly way.
“Whether enjoying a trip to our stunning seaside destinations, beautiful countryside or our vibrant city attractions there is so much to discover during the summer across England. I know our tourism and hospitality businesses will be very pleased to see you.”
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