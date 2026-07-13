A FOREST of Dean Palestine support group said it wants to keep its message alive, following the latest demonstration in Coleford.
The Forest of Dean Friends of Palestine demonstrates every Saturday in Coleford town centre near the clocktower for an hour, in a bid to keep the situation in Gaza “in the headlines.”
John Webster of Forest Friends of Palestine said: “The slaughter is still going on. It’s eased off a bit but since the ceasefire in Gaza, 1,000 people have been killed.
“Food isn’t getting in there, medical supplies isn’t getting in there, so we want to keep Gaza in the public eye.”
The group wants the UK government to take action on the issue, and has previously written to Forest of Dean MP Matt Bishop.
John Webster added: “We want the national government to stop supplying Israel with arms, denounce what they’re doing and stop the killing. Speak up more forcefully against it, and also drop the recent spate of laws that are trying to censor people. The idea that you can be a terrorist by holding up a sign denouncing genocide is nonsense.”
The group chooses to demonstrate in Coleford town centre because not only are some members local to the area, but the road sees a lot of traffic - which could help spread its message.
On Saturday, July 11, group members held signs which said “honk for peace for Gaza” and “toot for peace in Gaza”, which saw some motorists sounding their car horn.
Forest Friends of Palestine’s ultimate message to the community was “stop the war against the Palestinians and stop the genocide.”
You can find out more about the group and its views by visiting its website, or by heading to Coleford on Saturday mornings between 10am and 11am.
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