COLEFORD town centre was energised with the sounds of local musical artists, as it hosted the Coleford Busking Festival in a bid to raise funds.
As with other events including the Festival of Brass earlier this year, the Busking Festival hoped to raise money towards next year’s Coleford Music Festival through donation boxes and awareness of its Go Fund Me fundraising page.
Performers from all over the Forest of Dean set up across Coleford town, and some chose to play on the main stage - which was by the clock tower.
Onlookers arrived throughout the day, enjoying both the performances and the glorious sunshine.
The event was largely organised by Nikki Holloway and Neal Harden, and performers around the town included Michael Straw, Julie Urland and Doug Turnball, Wayland Wells, The Forest Kelts, Can Be Recycled, and Pitz.
Can Be Recycled opened the main stage at 10.15am, following an earlier performance in the street nearby, which saw them play popular hits including Van Morrison’s Brown Eyed Girl.
A Coleford Busking festival spokesperson said: “The event was a great success. Many musicians braved the sun and helped to created a lovely atmosphere around the town. The variety of acts included singer song writers, vocalists, a jazz duo, a community choir, folk groups, and a group of african drummers. A total of £343.50 was raised for the festival through donations on the day.”
In December 2025, organisers of Coleford Music Festival announced the event would be paused until 2027. Posting on its social media, a spokesperson said: “We are taking a year out to reflect, regroup and reimagine the future of Coleford Music Festival after a tough couple of years of rising costs and significant funding challenges.”
Check out some of the pictures from the day in the gallery below.
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The Forest Kelts
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