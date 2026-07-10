THE fundraising team behind the renovation of a Wyeside village pub are celebrating another successful event after raising around £2,500 at a lively evening of music, food and community spirit.
The event in aid of the campaign to restore and reopen the Brockweir Inn, brought together residents and supporters at the village’s Mackenzie Hall for a fun-filled night featuring live performances from local favourites The Vipers, Me + Em, and (Optional)*.
Guests also enjoyed a delicious barbecue while dancing the night away.
Organised by a small but dedicated team of local volunteers, the evening was the latest in a series of fundraising initiatives aimed at restoring and renovating the heart of the village community, which has been closed since 2019.
The funds raised will help support ongoing work to secure the future of the Brockweir Inn as a thriving community hub.
Fundraising group Carol Knight, Diane Orchard and Liz Keats said: “We are absolutely delighted with the support shown by everyone who attended, donated, performed, helped organise the event, or volunteered on the night.
“The atmosphere was fantastic, and it was wonderful to see the community coming together once again for such an important cause.”
The team extended special thanks to the bands for donating their time and talents, as well as everyone who contributed to making the evening such a success.
It follows a number of successful community fundraising projects, including the recently launched 2026 commemorative village calendar, which celebrates the people of Brockweir while raising additional funds for the renovation project.
With each event bringing the community closer to its goal, organisers are already looking ahead to future fundraising activities and encouraging residents to continue supporting the campaign.
For more information about the Brockweir Inn renovation project and upcoming events, please follow the group’s community updates.
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