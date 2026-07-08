NEW additions have been made to Lydney’s sensory garden, within Bathurst Park.
Characters from the famous children’s picture book by Julia Donaldson, The Gruffalo, have called it their home.
The Fox, Owl, Snake, Mouse and the Gruffalo are now in place ready to be enjoyed by those who wish to use the garden.
The sensory garden officially opened in August 2024 as a self-contained area which allows people to experience a variety of sensory stimuli.
It was designed to engage all five senses and aims to be inclusive and accessible to everyone.
The sensory garden is intended to bring joy and peace to all visitors, and these additions could play a role in that.
The Mouse (Lydney Town Council)
The Gruffalo (Lydney Town Council)
The snake and fox (Lydney Town Council)
The snake (Lydney Town Council)
The owl (Lydney Town Council)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.