NEW additions have been made to Lydney’s sensory garden, within Bathurst Park.

Characters from the famous children’s picture book by Julia Donaldson, The Gruffalo, have called it their home.

The Fox, Owl, Snake, Mouse and the Gruffalo are now in place ready to be enjoyed by those who wish to use the garden.

The sensory garden officially opened in August 2024 as a self-contained area which allows people to experience a variety of sensory stimuli.

It was designed to engage all five senses and aims to be inclusive and accessible to everyone.

The sensory garden is intended to bring joy and peace to all visitors, and these additions could play a role in that.

Lydney Town Council Gruffalo
The Mouse (Lydney Town Council)

Lydney Town Council Gruffalo
The Gruffalo (Lydney Town Council)
Lydney Town Council Gruffalo
The snake and fox (Lydney Town Council)
Lydney Town Council Gruffalo
The snake (Lydney Town Council)
Lydney Town Council Gruffalo
The owl (Lydney Town Council)