WOOLASTON Carnival got of to a roaring start with a motor parade around the village.
The parade, which was led by Mark Lightbound of the Forest of Dean Motorcycle Group, featured classic and performance cars as well as the bikes.
On the field there were lots of stalls including a ducking stool set up by Woolaston Young Farmers.
The carnival also featured a dog show run by Forest of Dean Dog Rescue, a children’s fancy dress competition and a tug o’ war and a display of work by Woolaston Art Group.
There was also live music from the Forest Treblemakers choir, the Chepstow Community Big Band and Forest Kelts.
For more pictures visit www.theforester.co.uk
Mark Lightbound, who also rides for Blood Bikes Wales, at the head of the parade. (Forest Review)
(Forest Review)
Linda Lewis, Joanna Hamm and Natalie Ellis of Woolaston Amateur Gardening Society. (Forest Review)
Donna Barnes, George Woodley and Sarah Williams on the Woolaston Under-Fives stall. (Forest Review)
(Forest Review)
Chepstow Community Big Band (Forest Review)
The 1st Woolaston Guides set up a human fruit machine. (Forest Review)
Julie Kingstonand Debra Vaughan from Cinderford-based (Forest Review)
Matt Corney of Woolaston Young Farmers tried out the group's ducking stool. (Forest Review)
Catherine Marshall and Elaine James of carnival sponsors Bell Homes. (Forest Review)
Alan and Jan Robinson on the water or wine stall. (Forest Review)
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