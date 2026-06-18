A SERVICE of thanksgiving was for modern facilities at a church was on the edge of going onto the endangered list 15 years ago.
The most recent round of works at St Mary’s and St Peter’s, Tidenham has seen the north aisle fitted with new heating, an updated sound system and a new kitchen and roof
There have also been repairs to the tower including replacement bell ropes and an outbuilding converted to an office which has been named in honour of parish stalwart Tony James.
A bequest from Mr James was among the grants which covered the cost of around £650,000 for the works.
The new facilities were blessed at a service by Bishop Anthony Priddis, a former Bishop of Hereford.
Churchwarden Dr Brian Duerden explained that the need for extensive refurbishment was identified in 2012.
He said: “The church was in danger of being placed on the endangered list of churches and was in desperate need of refurbishment.”
A new car park was opened in 2018 and in 2022 funding enabled the refurbishment of a derelict outbuilding and provision of a sceptic tank – essential for a water supply and toilet.
Work started on the north aisle in 2024 including a new kitchenette and toilet, vestry and storage.
He said the work was finished just in time for the arrival of new vicar Rev Sharon Gleed last month.
A stained glass window from the east which had been in storage for 99 years was also made into a focal point.
Bishop Anthony said: “I’m full of admiration that you've done quite so much within this village and wider community.
And also, if I might say so, that you've done it to such a high standard.
“You've given your best and it needs that because this is the house of God, and we offer God our best.”
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