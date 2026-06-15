CROWDS gathered throughout the day on Saturday, June 13 to enjoy performances from brass bands, as part of the second Coleford Festival of Brass.
Nine local bands performed on both the Clocktower stage and the Baptist Church, including Pillowell, Berry Hill, Forest of Dean, Cinderford Town, Lydney Town, Parkend, Bream, Lydbrook, and AW Parker Drybrook.
The festival began at 12pm opened by Pillowell Silver on the Clocktower stage, and culminated with a mass band performance at 7.30pm.
Bands performed spectacularly throughout the day, receiving applause and some members of the community danced along to some tunes.
The day was organised by Coleford Town Council, led by Mayor of Coleford Nick Penny, and supported by the Gloucestershire Brass Band Association.
Check out our gallery below for some photographs of the day.
+ 9
(View All)
Rebecca Jessop, Cam Breeze, Matt Kibble, Derick Kane of Cinderford Town Band
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.