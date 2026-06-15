CARNIVAL day in St Briavels on Saturday (June 13) saw a colourful parade of floats and fancy dress make their way through the village.

They had gathered at The Tump where judges Linda Jones and Linda Gabaldoni had the difficult task of deciding the winners.

The parade, led by Stuart Reid in his 1930 Ford A and the Forest Thump samba band, then made its way to the playing field.

A spokeswoman for the carnival said: “The standard of floats and fancy dress was exceptional and our thanks go to all entrants for the preparation, effort and hard work that is involved.

“It was a tremendous turn out for such a small village and we know how much the children really enjoy taking part.”

The hundreds of people who attended were entertained by Forest Thump, the glister Gladiator Scout Band and Chepstow Tae Kwon-Do Club. There was also. Wide variety of stalls and other attractions.

The results of the village scarecrow competition were announced with The Gruffalo first and Star Wars second.

The competition was organised by Gill Morris and there were 25 entries with the winners decided by votes from those who followed the trail.

The committee also thanked Gill and Martin Morris of Perrygrove Railway for providing the prizes.

The winner of the float competition was St Briavels School’s Sunflowers class with their favourite book characters which also featured writing by the children.

Ivy and friends were second with a float celebrating Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday while St Briavels School’s World Cup walking entry was third.

Oliver and Jack Bradley were best duo as Batman and Robin, Elsa and Verity were best novelty duo as Utterly Magical and Tinkerbell and Yasmin Rupov goddess Athena costume was judged most creative.

Stuart Reid led the parade in his 1930 Ford A
Stuart Reid led the parade in his 1930 Ford A (Forest Review)
Oliver and Jack Bradley as Batman and Robin won first prize for the best duo.
Oliver and Jack Bradley as Batman and Robin won first prize for the best duo. (Forest Review)
Yasmin Rupov as the goddess Athena won the prize for most creative costume..
Yasmin Rupov as the goddess Athena won the prize for most creative costume.. (Forest Review)
Some of the St Briavels School World Cup-themed walking float that won the Janet Parry Memorial Trophy.
Some of the St Briavels School World Cup-themed walking float that won the Janet Parry Memorial Trophy. (Forest Review)
Year Five pupils from the St Briavels School Enterprise Club were selling jewellery they had made.
Year Five pupils from the St Briavels School Enterprise Club were selling jewellery they had made. (Forest Review)
Piers Chivers, Glenys Monaghan and Sue Davies on the St Briavels Moat Society stall.
Piers Chivers, Glenys Monaghan and Sue Davies on the St Briavels Moat Society stall. (Forest Review)
Judges Karen Jones and Sue Gabbaldoni present Jennifer Harland of St Briavels WI with the John Charlton Memorial Cup for best team effort
Judges Karen Jones and Sue Gabbaldoni present Jennifer Harland of St Briavels WI with the John Charlton Memorial Cup for best team effort (Forest Review)
Polly-Mae Walker with her “spirit of the carnival” prize for taking such care with her handwriting when filling out her entry for the village scarecrow competition.
Polly-Mae Walker with her “spirit of the carnival” prize for taking such care with her handwriting when filling out her entry for the village scarecrow competition. (Forest Review)