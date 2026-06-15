CARNIVAL day in St Briavels on Saturday (June 13) saw a colourful parade of floats and fancy dress make their way through the village.
They had gathered at The Tump where judges Linda Jones and Linda Gabaldoni had the difficult task of deciding the winners.
The parade, led by Stuart Reid in his 1930 Ford A and the Forest Thump samba band, then made its way to the playing field.
A spokeswoman for the carnival said: “The standard of floats and fancy dress was exceptional and our thanks go to all entrants for the preparation, effort and hard work that is involved.
“It was a tremendous turn out for such a small village and we know how much the children really enjoy taking part.”
The hundreds of people who attended were entertained by Forest Thump, the glister Gladiator Scout Band and Chepstow Tae Kwon-Do Club. There was also. Wide variety of stalls and other attractions.
The results of the village scarecrow competition were announced with The Gruffalo first and Star Wars second.
The competition was organised by Gill Morris and there were 25 entries with the winners decided by votes from those who followed the trail.
The committee also thanked Gill and Martin Morris of Perrygrove Railway for providing the prizes.
The winner of the float competition was St Briavels School’s Sunflowers class with their favourite book characters which also featured writing by the children.
Ivy and friends were second with a float celebrating Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday while St Briavels School’s World Cup walking entry was third.
Oliver and Jack Bradley were best duo as Batman and Robin, Elsa and Verity were best novelty duo as Utterly Magical and Tinkerbell and Yasmin Rupov goddess Athena costume was judged most creative.
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