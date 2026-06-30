A LARGE turnout at John Kyrle High last week saw students arriving in all of their finery in a parade of classic cars and other vehicles taking them to their prom.
But the most unusual arrival was that of Charlotte Hatten, who rode in on horseback in her bright red prom dress and was greeted with a loud cheer as she dismounted.
Among the procession of vehicles were a range of classic cars including Minis, Volkswagen camper vans, Morris Minors along with traditional Land Rovers and a number of Porshe and Ferrari sports vehicles.
Students, dressed in smart suits and elegant dresses, also arrived in rally cars and two students came by tractor.
Lauren Jones, head of year 11, said in an off the cuff speech about how well the students had progressed over the past academic year and she reminded them this may be the end of one chapter, but it was the start of their next great adventure.
“This prom is a celebration of all the students’ hard work, their friendships and their achievements,” she said, adding that this was the largest year cohort in the school and predicted that the overall GCSE results would be very good this year.
The students were treated to an American styled barbeque platter, which was said to be a hit.
But another hit was Dr Luke Moseley, the school’s deputy headteacher took part in a light-hearted ‘bush tucker trial’ as a forfeit after challenging Year 11 to break the school record for attendance at the 8.15am exam warm up sessions.
After students rose to the challenge, Dr Moseley had to sample a range of snacks he had never tried before, including Monster Munch, Scampi Fries, Wotsits and Blue Heat Takis, before washing them down with his first-ever can of Monster Energy.
“The students thoroughly enjoyed seeing me step outside my comfort zone,” he remarked.
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