A community organisation that came close to closing its doors last year is celebrating its survival with a “community feast” tomorrow (Thursday), thanks to the support of local people and a new partnership with the South East Wales Energy Agency (SEWA).
TogetherWORKS, based in Caldicot, faced an uncertain future when funding pressures threatened the loss of the community hub. Following an overwhelming response from local residents, volunteers and partner organisations, the charity was able to continue its work and has since developed new services focused on tackling fuel poverty, supporting sustainability and helping households reduce their energy bills through its partnership with SEWA.
Although the organisation's future is now more secure, TogetherWORKS continues to seek long-term funding to ensure it can continue supporting local people for many years to come. Like many community organisations, financial security remains an ongoing challenge, and continued investment is vital to protect the services that local people rely on.
To celebrate this new chapter, TogetherWORKS is hosting a community feast tomorrow from 6pm until 8pm at its base in Woodstock Way.
The free event will feature homemade vegetarian chilli, live music fire juggling and a circus skills workshop
TogetherWORKS manager Isla Arendell said: “Last year, we genuinely didn't know whether TogetherWORKS would survive.
“The support we received from our community was incredible, and our partnership with South East Wales Energy Agency has helped us continue providing vital services while developing new ways to support local people.
“We even had to pause our much-loved Maker's Space because we simply couldn't afford the insurance needed to keep it running safely.
“People still ask us when it's coming back, which shows just how much it meant to the community. While we continue working towards long-term financial security, this community feast is a chance to celebrate how far we've come, thank everyone who has stood by us, and look ahead to what's possible."
“The event is open to everyone and reflects TogetherWORKS' commitment to building a stronger, healthier, more connected and more sustainable community.”
Organisers hope it will not only celebrate the organisation's journey but also encourage more people to get involved through volunteering, partnerships and future support.
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