A 35 year old Cinderford woman has admitted assaulting a man twice in Gloucester last summer, but denies that the offences were racially motivated.
Amy Cooper of Belle Vue Road pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to assaulting a man by beating him in Gloucester on 30th June 2025.
She pleaded not guilty, however, to more serious charges alleging that the assaults were racially aggravated.
She was unconditionally bailed pending trial on 8th August.
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