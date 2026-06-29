NHS Gloucestershire urged residents to use 111 or minor injury units, as A&Es in Gloucestershire were extremely busy.
On Monday, June 29, Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and Cheltenham General Hospitals pleaded with the public to use these services, to allow staff to focus on patients most in need of care.
An NHS Gloucestershire spokesperson said: “Unless it is a life-threatening emergency, please call 111 to have your need assessed and consider using Gloucestershire’s Minor Injury and Illness Units.”
The nearest Minor Injury Unit is in Cinderford at the Forest of Dean Community Hospital, open from 8am to 8pm every day, with last walk-ins at 7.30pm.
The NHS said these Minor Injury Units can treat sprains and simple fractures, minor burns and wounds, minor head injuries where there is no loss of consciousness, rashes, bites, stings, infections and eye conditions.
It added that Accident and Emergency units should be left for life-threatening conditions or emergencies.
The news comes following South West Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust’s plea to the public, after it received a record 3,941 calls across the region on Wednesday, June 24.
The service said the unprecedented demand was driven by the ongoing period of extreme hot weather, with temperatures soaring during the Red Heat-Health Alert.
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