A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Cinderford man who has admitted two shoplifting offences but denies a charge of assaulting a woman on the same day.
Sydney Beach of Meadow Road, Cinderford, pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to stealing £123.75 worth of food, clothes, chocolates and toothbrushes from Lidl in Gloucester on 1st August last year.
He has also admitted theft of food and drink items of unknown value from Greggs in the city on the same date.
But he pleaded not guilty to a charge of assaulting a woman by beating her, also on 1st August.
Beach was due before the court on 26th June but did not attend and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
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