A TOTAL of 2,027 properties in the Cinderford area were impacted by a power cut on Saturday, June 28, caused by a fault on National Grid’s high voltage network.
The energy company was alerted at 7.52am and managed to restore power quickly to many properties - but hundreds remained without power for hours.
A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesperson said: "Engineers are on site restoring supplies following a power cut in the Cinderford area caused by a fault on our high voltage network. Customers can check the latest updates online or call 105.
“Anyone needing extra support can sign up to our free Priority Services Register."
Power was eventually restored to the affected properties by 1.06pm.
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