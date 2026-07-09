A SCHOOL sports day has been cancelled due to travellers setting up an unauthorised camp on its playing fields.
Caldicot Comprehensive School has also reported threats made to pupils and staff and trespassing across its grounds from the camp.
It’s thought there are around 14 caravans on playing fields close to the skate park at Caldicot Leisure Centre which Monmouthshire County Council has described as an “unauthorised encampment”.
The council has said it is taking action but has to follow a legal process and Welsh Government guidance.
Caldicot School was due to hold its sports day yesterday, (Wednesday) on the playing fields that have been occupied by the caravans for around a week.
The encampment has also caused curriculum disruption with the school unable to hold PE lessons as normal.
It is unclear if the field will be in a suitable condition to hold the rearranged sports day next week.
A school spokesperson said: “The encampment is located on Monmouthshire County Council grounds which are shared between us at the school and Caldicot Leisure Centre.
“We use this field for athletics and rugby. It is correct that this caused our sports day to be cancelled yesterday.
“It has provisionally been rescheduled for next Wednesday providing they have left with sufficient time for a full clean-up to take place. However currently, this is not looking likely.
“We have experienced other elements of disruption, including trespassing, and threatening behaviour towards staff and pupils.”
Monmouthshire council leader Mary Ann Brocklesby said the council has to follow a process set out by the Welsh Government when seeking to close, or move travellers on from, an unauthorised site.
The Labour councillor said: “The council has been taking a robust and coordinated approach from day one and I totally understand the frustration felt by local residents, leisure centre users and the wider community.
“Many people understandably ask why the council can’t simply move the encampment on immediately.
“The reality is that there are a series of steps that need to be taken in order to ensure that the correct legal and safeguarding processes are followed.”
Cllr Brocklesby said the council has to carry out welfare checks, gather evidence and assess the impact on the site and local community “and then taking the appropriate legal steps available to us. We can’t bypass those stages no matter how strong the local concerns may be.”
Council officers have been working with local councillors, Caldicot Comprehensive School, local businesses and sports clubs as well as the police and residents said the leader.
She said: “Our focus is on resolving the situation within the law while learning any lessons that can strengthen our response in the future.
“We remain committed to ensuring our public spaces and community assets are protected for the use of residents and visitors to use in a positive way.”
Councillor for Caldicot’s Dewstow ward, Tony Easson, said the camp had set up on Thursday evening, July 2 with seven caravans at first.
Cllr Easson said the field isn’t a suitable location and the council has been trying to find a transit site where travellers could legally set up camp when passing through South Wales with unauthorised camps having been repeatedly set up in the car park beside Chepstow Leisure Centre and the comprehensive school.
“They shouldn’t be there and we don’t know what damage it is causing to the ground and it will cost a fair bit to clean up after them. The council has tried to find a permanent transit site for people to use,” said Cllr Easson.
Cllr Brocklesby read a statement on the council’s response at its Wednesday, July 8 cabinet meeting with her statement, also shared on the council’s social media accounts.
The councillor said she wanted to “thank residents for their patience and understanding as we work through the process.”
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