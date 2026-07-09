SOARING temperatures have forced the full closure of the Old Wye Bridge at Chepstow.
The 210-year link between the town and Tutshill was re-opened to pedestrians on Saturday, June 20.
At the time Monmouthshire Council warned that extreme temperatures, including anything about 30 degrees Centigrade could mean reimposing the closure.
The council closed the bridge at 1pm today (Thursday) with temperatures expected to hit 29 degrees and peak at 32 degrees tomorrow.
The bridge is planned to reopen on Monday (July 13).
The council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
“This closure follows guidance from specialist engineers, who have advised that the bridge should be closed when temperatures reach 30°C or above, due to its sensitivity to changes in temperature and load.”
The grade I listed bridge has been closed to vehicles since October.
The council has previously said temperatures of below -3°C would also force its closure.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.