ONE of the largest shops on Chepstow High Street will go under the hammer at auction tomorrow (Thursday).
The TG Jones newsagents property is being sold through Glasgow-based auctioneers Future Property Auctions.
The three-storey building has a guide price of £218,000.
The property has a ground floor sales area of 2,415sq ft with storage above as well as a basement.
According to the auction details: “The property enjoys a prime High Street position surrounded by independent boutiques, cafés, restaurants, supermarkets, banks, and everyday services.”
The store became a TG Jones outlet following a rebrand of the former WH Smith name.
A restructuring of the company was announced recently with the possible closure of more than 100 stores in a bid to keep the business afloat.
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