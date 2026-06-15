THE Monmouth Bee Festival brought together people of all ages to celebrate the vital role that bees and other pollinators play in our lives, gardens, and countryside.
Thanks to the generous support of Monmouth Building Society, Monmouth Town Council, and the Golden Bottle Trust, this year's festival was a wonderful celebration of community, nature, and learning.
Children enjoyed face painting, seed ball making, and more, while adults browsed stalls from local environmental charities, artisan crafts, and beekeeping organisations. Alongside beekeeping displays, willow weaving, homemade cakes, and refreshments, live music kept the atmosphere buzzing throughout the afternoon.Meriet Duncanm gave a fascinating talk on the secret life of the honey bee,.
The whole event was fun, accessible, and perfect for all ages
Festival organiser Jenny Handley, who is also Head of Comms & Fundraising for Bees for Development, said: “We are extremely grateful to The Nelson Garden for allowing us to host the event and were delighted to welcome Cath Fookes MP, together with Mayor Cllr Rob Barrel, who both joined us in showing their support for pollinators and the local community.”
The festival was also enriched by the participation of Gwent County Beekeepers Association, Monmouthshire Meadows, and their great friends at Hive Mind, whose enthusiasm and expertise helped make the day such a success.
Jenny added a huge thank you to everyone who attended, exhibited, volunteered, and supported the festival.
“Together, we celebrated the importance of protecting pollinators and creating a more nature-friendly future for Monmouthshire. It’s important to us that we build connections with our own community here in Monmouth. The Monmouth Bee Festival helps us make the topic of bees fun, accessible, and engaging, while underlining their crucial role in supporting biodiversity and sustainable livelihoods.”
Bees for Development believe in the power of bees to create sustainable livelihoods for people around the world
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