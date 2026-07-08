THIS year's Linton Festival marked the end of an era after an incredible 25-year run with organisers being overwhelmed by the support shown over the festival weekend with a fitting farewell.
Thousands of people joined the festival organisers to celebrate its swansong after a quarter of a century of hosting live music and fundraising in the small village.
The year’s fantastic weather throughout the whole weekend helped to draw large crowds and create a brilliant atmosphere in the sun.
Festivalgoers enjoyed themselves to the fullest with record amounts of beer and cider served over the weekend.
The finale was one of the biggest festivals ever staged over the 25-year period with ticket sales exceeding expectations and the site close to selling out and was packed across all three days.
Friday night's headline performance from Dark Side of the Wall delivered a spectacular start to the festival, with an impressive light show illuminating the natural amphitheatre and creating a memorable Pink Floyd experience, meanwhile local band rePunk'd had the crowd dancing and singing along, winning over even those who admitted they never thought they'd enjoy punk and new wave classics.
A unique festival moment saw several lead singers performing from the Moat via a cherry picker above the stage looking down across the festival site and crowd.
The first to take to the skies was Greta of Beaux Gris Gris and the Apocalypse, delighting the audience with the unexpected stunt.
King King, the Saturday night headliners attracted one of the festival's biggest crowds, delivering a powerful, high-energy performance that had the audience captivated from start to finish.
Music director Mike Bertenshaw made a surprise appearance on guitar to open Sunday's programme, much to the delight of festival regulars who may have remembered the first ever event, where Mike also played.
Linton Festival closed on a high with Magic of Motown, whose feel-good performance had the entire amphitheatre on its feet dancing and singing along.
Dave Lambert, chairman of the community interest company, said: “After 25 incredible years of Linton Festival and raising vital funds for local charities this was our final event at the Alma Inn.
“The atmosphere throughout the weekend was incredibly friendly and relaxed, with visitors praising both the quality of the music and the unique setting of the festival.
“So many people expressed their disappointment that this is to be the last. However, as always, all proceeds from the festival will be donated to local charities, and good causes, which have yet to be confirmed continuing Linton Festival's long-standing commitment to supporting the community.
“The festival was run entirely by volunteers, whose hard work over many months and years made the event possible each year.”
Dan and Gemma Evans, the owners of the Alma! Inn, said: “It has been a great honour to have been involved in this amazing festival collaboration; thanks to everyone who helped and for all those who came and supported us, we certainly went out on a high and couldn't have wished for a more fitting farewell for the festival.”
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