Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust is seeking volunteers for patient activities at the Forest of Dean Community Hospital.
The hospital, located in Cinderford, is looking for someone to help for two half-days per week.
A Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “Our volunteers bring time, energy, life experience and commitment. Their contribution has significant value and makes a real difference to patients and our communities.The free time that our volunteers willingly give helps support the delivery of our services and you will gain experience, life skills and much more”
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