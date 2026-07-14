The Coleford plant has been an economic anchor in the region for generations. Its story began in 1946 when H W Carter built the factory to satisfy the skyrocketing post-war demand for Ribena, a brand first formulated in 1938. By 1957, a series of strategic mergers brought Ribena and Lucozade under the same corporate umbrella. Today, the expansive 53-acre facility employs more than 300 people and rolls out roughly one billion bottles of functional drinks every single year.