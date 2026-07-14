The Forest of Dean’s landmark soft drinks factory is poised for a major evolution. Plans to expand and supercharge the efficiency of the historic Lucozade and Ribena plant in Coleford were expected to secure official approval this week, marking a massive milestone for one of Gloucestershire’s most prominent industrial hubs.
Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I is seeking green-light permission from Forest of Dean District Council planners to construct a substantial ten-bay warehouse extension at its Royal Forest Factory on Rock Lane. The proposed 3,078-square-metre structure is designed with a steel portal frame, complete with light-grey vertical metal cladding matching the site’s existing industrial aesthetic. Reaching an eaves height of eight metres and a ridge height of 9.5 metres, this extension is not just about physical space—it is the vital piece of the puzzle needed to unlock a grander technological transformation.
The Coleford plant has been an economic anchor in the region for generations. Its story began in 1946 when H W Carter built the factory to satisfy the skyrocketing post-war demand for Ribena, a brand first formulated in 1938. By 1957, a series of strategic mergers brought Ribena and Lucozade under the same corporate umbrella. Today, the expansive 53-acre facility employs more than 300 people and rolls out roughly one billion bottles of functional drinks every single year.
The main driver behind this physical expansion is a major £25 million infrastructure upgrade. Suntory is installing a state-of-the-art, high-speed production line dubbed "Apollo 5," scheduled to go live in early 2027—perfectly timed with the centenary celebration of the Lucozade brand.
This cutting-edge system will replace two aging, less efficient Ribena lines. By utilising advanced aseptic technology that cleans bottles using heat and pressurized air, the new line will slash both water and energy use. Capable of seamlessly switching between bottling Lucozade and Ribena, it will push out an astonishing 55,000 bottles per hour.
Planning consultants representing Suntory emphasised the project's regional importance in the application, highlighting that the owners continue to invest heavily in the Gloucestershire community, with infrastructure spends on the immediate horizon likely exceeding ten million pounds.
"The proposal for a new warehouse allows the business to introduce a new production line, replacing two older lines in need of improvement," the consultants stated. "This will improve the efficiency of the factory and unlock future sustainability projects."
The expansion has enjoyed smooth sailing through local government channels. Coleford Town Council has formally backed the scheme, noting that the economic benefits to the local community are "significant." Meanwhile, Gloucestershire Highways raised no objections, satisfied that the plans will not impact local road safety, alter vehicle access, or trigger an influx of heavy traffic.
A district council planning officer echoed these positive sentiments, labeling Suntory a "key employer" whose expansion will "further facilitate economic prosperity and support the existing business" without imposing an eyesore on the scenic Forest of Dean landscape.
With the development management committee strongly recommended to delegate approval, councillors are expected to give the green light to the decision at their meeting in Coleford, securing a sustainable, high-tech future for the region’s most famous export.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.