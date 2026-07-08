A FOREST of Dean garden maintenance business has celebrated one year of trading.
Coleford’s Mr Ted Garden Services began trading on July 1, 2025 and fondly remembers its first customer, Claire.
To mark the occasion and to say thanks, the business presented Claire with a plant and a card.
“Mr Ted”, whose roots are in farming, used to help friends and family with their gardens, and thoroughly enjoyed it - later deciding to officially trade as a business.
The business is run by a husband and wife, who preferred to remain anonymous for this article.
“Mr Ted’s” wife also runs a cleaning business, “Mrs Darcies Dusters”, which will also celebrate its first year of trading in September this year.
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