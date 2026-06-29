A 40 year old Coleford woman has admitted driving while disqualified and failing to provide a breath specimen to the police.
Angela Potter, of Tufthorn Close, Coleford, also pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to driving without insurance and being in possession of cocaine.
She has been bailed for a pre-sentence report and is due to be sentenced on 29th July.
The court heard that Potter’s offences were all committed on 25th May this year when she drove a Mini One in Parkend Walk, Sling while banned and without third party insurance cover.
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