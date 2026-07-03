FOREST Police have appealed for information after a property in Lydbrook was burgled.
On Wednesday, July 1, owners of a property in Stowfield Road, Lydbrook, returned after completing renovations to discover that the property had been broken into, and the property had been ransacked.
Police said entry was gained through the back of the property and several windows were smashed.
A Forest of Dean Neighbourhood Police spokesperson said: “It is uncertain at this time what has been taken, but officers are working with the family and an investigation is currently ongoing.”
If you have any information about this incident, you can complete an online form quoting incident 157 of 01/07/26.
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